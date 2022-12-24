Rantanen recorded a goal, an assist and 13 shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.
Rantanen accounted for half of Colorado's shots in the comeback victory, and now he's scored in four of the past five games. The illustrious playmaker is up to 23 goals and 19 assists through 32 games which represents a career-best pace.
