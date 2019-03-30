Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Remains out Friday

Rantanen (undisclosed) won't play in Friday's game versus the Coyotes.

Rantanen will miss his fourth straight game with this mystery condition, but the Avalanche have still pulled out wins in two of the last three. His issue is troubling as the team makes a push for a wild-card bid, so a quick return would be ideal for the winger who has already set career highs across the board. He'll shift his focus to getting back for Monday's road game versus the Blues.