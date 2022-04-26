Rantanen (illness) will not play versus the Blues on Tuesday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Rantanen will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to illness but appears to be trending in the right direction. Prior to his absence, the 25-year-old winger racked up 16 points in his last 12 contests, including five multipoint efforts. Once cleared to play, Rantanen figures to not only rejoin Nathan MacKinnon on the first line but should reclaim his spot on the top power-play unit.
