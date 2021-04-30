Rantanen (not injury related) will return to the lineup for Friday's game versus the Sharks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Rantanen has missed Colorado's last four games due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but he'll return to his usual featured role Friday, skating on the Avalanche's top line and first power-play unit against San Jose. The 24-year-old Finn has been outstanding this season, racking up 26 goals and 52 points through 43 contests.