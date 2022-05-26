Rantanen posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues in Game 5.

Rantanen set up the second of Nathan MacKinnon's three goals in the game. Through nine playoff outings, five of Rantanen's 10 helpers have come on the power play. The Finn has added one goal, 21 shots, 22 hits and a plus-1 rating. He was moved to the second line with Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin in Wednesday's game -- typically, Rantanen has been a fixture alongside MacKinnon on the top line.