Rantanen registered an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Rantanen helped out on a Cale Makar goal in the second period. The assist extended Rantanen's point streak to seven games (two goals, seven assists). The winger continues to be an excellent scorer in his own right even while seeing most of his playing time alongside Nathan MacKinnon. Rantanen is up to 79 points, 203 shots on net, 40 PIM, 42 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 63 contests this season.