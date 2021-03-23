Rantanen scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.
Rantanen extended his goal streak to four games and his point streak to six. During his recent point surge, he's amassed six goals and five helpers. The Finn is up to 18 scores, 36 points, 104 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 30 appearances as one of the league's most productive wingers.
