Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Ruled out Saturday
Rantanen (undisclosed) won't play against the Blackhawks on Saturday.
Rantanen reportedly missed warmups, so rookie winger Andrew Agozzino will draw into the lineup instead. Owning 31 goals and 56 assists to complement 33 power-play points through 74 games, Rantanen assuredly will eclipse a point-per-game average for a second straight year. However, his absence comes at a very bad time with many a fantasy owner fighting for playoff position or looking to advance.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Exits win over Dallas•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: All systems go•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Starts new point streak•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores to hit 80 points•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Generating points again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...