Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Ruled out Saturday

Rantanen (undisclosed) won't play against the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Rantanen reportedly missed warmups, so rookie winger Andrew Agozzino will draw into the lineup instead. Owning 31 goals and 56 assists to complement 33 power-play points through 74 games, Rantanen assuredly will eclipse a point-per-game average for a second straight year. However, his absence comes at a very bad time with many a fantasy owner fighting for playoff position or looking to advance.