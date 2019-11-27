Play

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scheduled for Saturday return

Rantanen (lower body) will make his long-awaited return Saturday against Chicago, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Rantanen will sit out Wednesday against the Oilers and will also miss the first leg of Colorado's home-and-home set against Chicago on Friday, but he will finally suit up for the first time since Oct. 21 for the second leg of that back-to-back Saturday. Colorado will need to take him off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game, and that action will serve as further confirmation of Rantanen's availability.

More News
Our Latest Stories