Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scheduled for Saturday return
Rantanen (lower body) will make his long-awaited return Saturday against Chicago, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Rantanen will sit out Wednesday against the Oilers and will also miss the first leg of Colorado's home-and-home set against Chicago on Friday, but he will finally suit up for the first time since Oct. 21 for the second leg of that back-to-back Saturday. Colorado will need to take him off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game, and that action will serve as further confirmation of Rantanen's availability.
