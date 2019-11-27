Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scheduled for Saturday return

Rantanen (lower body) will make his long-awaited return Saturday against Chicago, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Rantanen will sit out Wednesday against the Oilers and will also miss the first leg of Colorado's home-and-home set against Chicago on Friday, but he will finally suit up for the first time since Oct. 21 for the second leg of that back-to-back Saturday. Colorado will need to take him off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game, and that action will serve as further confirmation of Rantanen's availability.