Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scoreless Tuesday
Rantanen failed to record a point or a shot on goal while posting a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's loss to Toronto.
The Finnish phenom is now without a point in his last three games, which is his longest such streak this campaign. Colorado hasn't won since Jan. 9 -- a run of 12 contests -- and have fallen out of a playoff position.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Rare pointless outing•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Will play Monday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Removal was precautionary•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Won't return Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Records two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Pots 20th goal in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...