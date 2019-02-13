Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scoreless Tuesday

Rantanen failed to record a point or a shot on goal while posting a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's loss to Toronto.

The Finnish phenom is now without a point in his last three games, which is his longest such streak this campaign. Colorado hasn't won since Jan. 9 -- a run of 12 contests -- and have fallen out of a playoff position.

