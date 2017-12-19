Rantanen recorded a goal, an assist and five shots through 17:49 of ice time (3:01 on the power play) during Monday's 4-2 win over Pittsburgh.

The multi-point showing has Rantanen up to 10 goals and 19 assists through 33 games for the campaign. He's also now sporting a four-game point streak and has shown excellent chemistry alongside Nathan MacKinnon in a top offensive role. Everything is trending in the right direction for the 2015 first-round pick, and Rantanen should be started confidently in the majority of settings until proven otherwise.