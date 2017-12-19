Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores 10th goal of campaign
Rantanen recorded a goal, an assist and five shots through 17:49 of ice time (3:01 on the power play) during Monday's 4-2 win over Pittsburgh.
The multi-point showing has Rantanen up to 10 goals and 19 assists through 33 games for the campaign. He's also now sporting a four-game point streak and has shown excellent chemistry alongside Nathan MacKinnon in a top offensive role. Everything is trending in the right direction for the 2015 first-round pick, and Rantanen should be started confidently in the majority of settings until proven otherwise.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Picks up helper Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Two assists in victory•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Posts four points Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goes off in home victory•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Uses power play to set up two goals•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Chipping in offense to start 2017-18•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...