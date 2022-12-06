Rantanen found the back of the net in Monday's 5-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Rantanen has 15 goals and 32 points in 23 contests this season. For most players that scoring pace would be unsustainable, but it's not a big jump from 2021-22 when he finished with 36 goals and 92 points in 75 contests. Rantanen entered Monday's game averaging 22:03 of ice time, including 4:35 on the power play, and the 26-year-old is expected to stay in that key role throughout the campaign.