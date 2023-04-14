Rantanen scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg.
Rantanen tied the game 2-2 late in the second period, ripping a one-timer past David Rittich on the power play. Rantanen closed out the regular season with seven goals and 15 points in his last seven games. The 26-year-old winger finishes the year with 55 goals, the third most in the league, and a career-high 103 points in 81 games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Has yet another four-point game•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Dominant in Thursday's win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Registers four points Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Records 40th assist•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Two points in Sunday's win•