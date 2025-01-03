Rantanen recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.

Even though Nathan MacKinnon and Cole Makar earn most of the praise for their impressive season, it's impossible to overlook what Rantanen has been doing for the Avs. His current point streak has reached 12 games following this impressive outing, and he's tallied 21 points over that stretch, putting up seven goals and 14 helpers. On the season, Rantanen is up to 56 points in 39 games (22 goals, 34 assists) and shouldn't have problems reaching the 100-point plateau for a third straight campaign. He forms one of the league's most dynamic offensive duos with MacKinnon.