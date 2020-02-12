Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores beauty Tuesday
Rantanen netted a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Senators.
Rantanen received a pass from Nathan MacKinnon in the neutral zone and then spun around Senators defenseman Ron Hainsey. The Finnish winger then converted on his backhand to open the scoring in the last minute of the first period. He's racked up three goals and four assists over his last seven games, and now has 38 points, 101 shots and a plus-1 rating in 39 outings this season.
