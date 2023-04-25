Rantanen scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Rantanen's goals came in a span of 5:02 during the second period, but the Avalanche couldn't find a go-ahead marker after that. The 26-year-old has carried over his superstar-level play in the postseason with five goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and five blocked shots through four playoff outings.