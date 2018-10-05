Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores empty-netter to seal opener
Rantanen recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.
Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon picked up right where they left off last season, displaying tremendous chemistry on Colorado's top line. The 6-foot-4 Finnish forward turns 22 later this month, suggesting there's still room for growth in his game even after an 84-point output last season. His goal in this one was an empty-netter, but Rantanen should have no problem lighting the lamp with a goalie in the cage as well after coming up one marker short of 30 in 2017-18.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goal and two assists in win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores OT winner in return•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Erupts in sophomore season•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Sets up pair in win•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...