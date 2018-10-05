Rantanen recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.

Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon picked up right where they left off last season, displaying tremendous chemistry on Colorado's top line. The 6-foot-4 Finnish forward turns 22 later this month, suggesting there's still room for growth in his game even after an 84-point output last season. His goal in this one was an empty-netter, but Rantanen should have no problem lighting the lamp with a goalie in the cage as well after coming up one marker short of 30 in 2017-18.