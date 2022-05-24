Rantanen scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 4.

Rantanen sealed the victory with two seconds left in the third period, with the win extending the Avalanche's series lead to 3-1. This was Rantanen's first goal in eight playoff games, and he's added nine helpers, 19 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-3 rating. In the second round, he's picked up a goal and four helpers in four outings.