Rantanen scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings. He also had four penalty minutes over 19:50 of ice time.

Rantanen finished off a well-executed passing sequence by linemates Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rodrigues for Colorado's final goal. It was the fourth consecutive game with a tally and seventh straight with points for Rantanen, who leads the Avs and ranks third in the NHL with 46 goals. At 83 points through 68 games, Rantanen is nine points shy of the career high set last season.