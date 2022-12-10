Rantanen scored a goal in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Rangers on Friday.
Rantanen scored at 14:38 of the first period to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead, but Colorado was never able to build off that early edge. It was his 16th goal and 33rd point in 25 games this season. He's contributed five goals over his last eight contests.
