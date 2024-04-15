Rantanen scored on one of his six shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas.
Now at 41 goals and 103 points through 79 games, Rantanen is one of the most electric forwards in the league. He averages more than a point per game, but his pace has slowed in recent weeks. In his last nine games, he has two goals and seven points. For most forwards, that's not a bad run. For Rantanen, that's below average.
