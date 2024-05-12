Rantanen scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Rantanen tied the game at 1-1 in the second period, but the Avalanche couldn't build on his goal. The winger was held off the scoresheet for the first time in the playoffs in Game 2, but he bounced back well. He's produced three goals, nine assists, 21 shots on net, 14 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over eight postseason appearances in a top-line role.