Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores lone goal
Rantanen was the only one to light the lamp for his team in a 6-1 loss to Winnipeg on Friday.
This was a forgettable night for the Avalanche, but Rantanen did break a month-long goal drought. He's scored a point in three of the Avs' past four games, and he should be in your lineup on a nightly basis.
