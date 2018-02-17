Rantanen was the only one to light the lamp for his team in a 6-1 loss to Winnipeg on Friday.

This was a forgettable night for the Avalanche, but Rantanen did break a month-long goal drought. He's scored a point in three of the Avs' past four games, and he should be in your lineup on a nightly basis.

