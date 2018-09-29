Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores OT winner in return
Rantanen (leg) scored the deciding goal in Colorado's 4-3 overtime win versus the Wild on Friday.
Returning from a one-game absence due to a leg injury, Rantanen wasted little time getting back up to speed, tallying the game's deciding goal in the extra frame. A point-per-game player a season ago, the Avalanche will be hoping Rantanen puts on a repeat performance in 2018-19.
