Rantanen (leg) scored the deciding goal in Colorado's 4-3 overtime win versus the Wild on Friday.

Returning from a one-game absence due to a leg injury, Rantanen wasted little time getting back up to speed, tallying the game's deciding goal in the extra frame. A point-per-game player a season ago, the Avalanche will be hoping Rantanen puts on a repeat performance in 2018-19.