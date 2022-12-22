Rantanen scored in overtime and registered an assist in a Colorado's 2-1 win against Montreal on Wednesday.
Rantanen's helper came during an Avalanche power play. He's up to 22 goals and 40 points in 31 contests. The 26-year-old has been on quite the roll lately, providing nine goals and 11 points in his last 11 contests.
