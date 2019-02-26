Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores to hit 80 points
Rantanen buried his 26th tally of the year in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Rantanen has put together a four-game point streak in the waning days of February. He had three shots on goal in Monday's contest. Rantanen now has 80 points in 63 games this season, and while he's slowed down from his early-season pace, he remains a threat on offense any time he's on the ice.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Generating points again•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scoreless Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Rare pointless outing•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Will play Monday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Removal was precautionary•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Won't return Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...