Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores to hit 80 points

Rantanen buried his 26th tally of the year in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Rantanen has put together a four-game point streak in the waning days of February. He had three shots on goal in Monday's contest. Rantanen now has 80 points in 63 games this season, and while he's slowed down from his early-season pace, he remains a threat on offense any time he's on the ice.