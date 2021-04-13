Rantanen scored a pair of goals on seven shots and added six PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Rantanen's second-period tally stood as the game-winner, and he added an empty-netter to cut off the Coyotes' comeback effort. The 24-year-old winger is up to 25 goals, 50 points, 145 shots on net, a plus-23 rating and 28 PIM through 42 games. He's racked up four goals and three assists during a five-game point streak.