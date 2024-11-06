Rantanen scored a pair of goals, one on the power play and the other into an empty net, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Rantanen had gone eight games without a goal and had just one assist over his previous three contests before breaking out of the slump Tuesday. The winger is up to six tallies, 17 points, 36 shots on net and a minus-3 rating across 13 appearances, with eight of his points coming on the power play.