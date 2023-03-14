Rantanen collected a goal and an assist in Colorado's 8-4 victory over Montreal on Monday.
Rantanen's helper was recorded while the Avalanche had the man advantage. He's up to 43 goals and 78 points in 65 contests this season. Rantanen is on a four-game scoring streak, contributing two goals and six points in that span.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Career season continues•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Helps out on power play•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Nets power-play marker•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goal-scoring streak hits six games•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Reaches 40-goal mark•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Pots power-play tally•