Rantanen scored a power-play goal on five shots and added a pair of hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.
Rantanen buried a pass from Nathan MacKinnon just 2:07 into the extra session. The 24-year-old Rantanen has gotten on the scoresheet in all six of the Avalanche's postseason games. He's up to three goals, seven assists and 24 shots on net in the playoffs.
