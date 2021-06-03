Rantanen scored a power-play goal on five shots and added a pair of hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Rantanen buried a pass from Nathan MacKinnon just 2:07 into the extra session. The 24-year-old Rantanen has gotten on the scoresheet in all six of the Avalanche's postseason games. He's up to three goals, seven assists and 24 shots on net in the playoffs.