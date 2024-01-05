Rantanen scored a goal on four shots over 28:29 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Rantanen got the puck luck with just over a minute left in the third period for the score that sent the game into overtime. Cale Makar's shot from the blue line was tipped by Logan O'Connor then bounced wildly around the crease and off Rantanen's leg for his 20th goal of the season. Since his nine-game goal drought in December, Rantanen has not gone more than one game without a tally. The top-line forward has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) over the last 12 games. He's now reached the 20-goal threshold in seven of the last eight seasons.