Rantanen provided helpers on a pair of his team's five goals, helping his squad earn a 5-3 win over Nashville on Monday in Game 3.

This was something that the Avalanche needed, given that Rantanen was a key part of their offense in the regular season but scored just one point in Nashville. If he's back on track, the Avalanche just might make a series out of this.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories