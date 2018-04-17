Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Sets up a pair in win
Rantanen provided helpers on a pair of his team's five goals, helping his squad earn a 5-3 win over Nashville on Monday in Game 3.
This was something that the Avalanche needed, given that Rantanen was a key part of their offense in the regular season but scored just one point in Nashville. If he's back on track, the Avalanche just might make a series out of this.
