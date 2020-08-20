Rantanen had two assists and two shots in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Arizona in Game 5.

Rantanen set up a pair of Nathan MacKinnon goals -- teeing up one-timers for both -- just 58 seconds apart in the second period to give Colorado a 3-0 lead. Rantanen has now hit the scoresheet in seven of his eight postseason games, racking up three goals and seven assists to go with his 24 shots. The 23-year-old combined with linemates MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog for eight points in Wednesday's series clincher.