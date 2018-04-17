Rantanen provided helpers on a pair of his team's five goals, helping his squad earn a 5-3 win over Nashville on Monday in Game 3.

This was something that the Avalanche needed, given that Rantanen was a key part of their offense in the regular season but scored just one point in Nashville during the first two games. If he's back on track, the Avalanche just might make a series out of this.

