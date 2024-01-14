Rantanen had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Rantanen got in on a comeback train when he stuffed in a rebound at 13:13 of the second period to make the score 3-2. The points stretched his current streak to seven games and 11 points (four goals, seven assists). With the points, Rantanen remains in the NHL's top-10 scorers with 55 points in 43 games, which is a 105-point pace. That would be his second straight season with that many points, and it would further entrench him on the current NHL Mt. Rushmore of elite talent.