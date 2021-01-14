Rantanen had a team-high five shots over 17:49 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.
Colorado's top line of Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Andre Burakovsky combined for 11 of the team's 27 shots but were silenced at even strength -- Burakovsky scored the lone goal on the power play. These same two teams will meet again Friday in St. Louis.
