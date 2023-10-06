Rantanen (lower body) skated on his own Thursday before briefly joining his teammates for the morning skate, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Rantanen did not suit up for Thursday's preseason finale against Vegas, but he is expected to be ready for Opening Night next Wednesday against the Kings. The 26-year-old forward racked up 55 goals and 105 points in 82 games last campaign.
