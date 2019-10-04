Play

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Shows no rust in season opener

Rantanen scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and added five shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Rantanen missed all of training camp while negotiating his new six-year contract, but he showed no rust with the pair of tallies while skating 18:30 in the game. Rantanen's first line deployment with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog should continue to be fruitful both on the ice and in the fantasy realm.

More News
Our Latest Stories