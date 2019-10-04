Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Shows no rust in season opener

Rantanen scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and added five shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Rantanen missed all of training camp while negotiating his new six-year contract, but he showed no rust with the pair of tallies while skating 18:30 in the game. Rantanen's first line deployment with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog should continue to be fruitful both on the ice and in the fantasy realm.