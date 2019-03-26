Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Sidelined versus Vegas

Rantanen (undisclosed) remains on the shelf for Wednesday's clash with the Golden Knights, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Even with the injury, it's been a fantastic season for Rantanen, who set new career bests in goals (31), assists (56) and shots (193). The Finnish winger needs just more three more tallies to crack the 90-point threshold, but will only have five more opportunities to get back into the lineup before the end of the regular season.