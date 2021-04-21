Rantanen (COVID-19 protocols) won't be available for Thursday's matchup with St. Louis, NHL.com reports.

Rantanen surfaced on the COVID-19 protocols list Tuesday, as he was deemed a close contact with the virus. Coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday that the Finn could join the team later in the three-game road trip if things go well. It will be important for fantasy managers to monitor Rantanen's status as early as Saturday's scheduled game against the Blues, as the 24-year-old has racked up 52 points across 43 contests this campaign.