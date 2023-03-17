Rantanen had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 win over the Senators on Thursday.

Rantanen scored his 45th goal of the season in the second period when he tipped a Nathan MacKinnon slapper from the point. One of his helpers came with the man advantage, stretching his power-play point streak to six games (two PPG, four PPA, and 10 points total). Rantanen has grown his offensive dominance this season -- he's on pace for his first-ever 55-goal, 100-point season.