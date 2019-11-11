Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Skates with non-contact sweater

Rantanen (lower body) skated by himself before Monday's practice with a non-contact jersey, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Rantanen took his next step in recovery by getting back onto the frozen sheet, but he'll still need to absorb contact before having a chance at returning to the lineup. The 22-year-old was off to a hot start before his injury, registering five goals and 12 points over nine games. It's not out of the question for Rantanen to return in the next week or two.