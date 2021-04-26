Rantanen (COVID-19 protocols) is skating Monday in Colorado, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

This news rules Rantanen out for Monday's game in St. Louis, but it leaves open the door for the star winger to return for the last leg of the team's road trip Wednesday in Vegas. Colorado could also opt to give Rantanen a couple more days to get up to speed and simply wait until the team returns home Friday against the Sharks before plugging him back into the lineup.