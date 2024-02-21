Rantanen had an assist, two shots on net, one block and one hit in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Rantanen had a hand in Artturi Lehkonen's empty-net tally and has four points over the last four games. He hasn't scored over the last three contests, the longest stretch of futility since a nine-game drought from late-November to early-December. Rantanen has 29 goals, 42 assists, 109 shots and 36 PIM over 57 games.
