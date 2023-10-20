Rantanen notched a power-play assist and seven shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Rantanen helped out on a Ryan Johansen tally in the first period. This was Rantanen's second power-play helper of the campaign, and he's up to six points with 16 shots on net, four hits and a plus-6 rating through four contests. The 26-year-old continues to be a reliable contributor on the top line and first power-play unit.