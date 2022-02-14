Rantanen had five shots on net, one blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-0 win over Dallas.

Rantanen had a four-game point streak snapped, but it was not due to a lack of trying. The five shot attempts was a team high, and he leads the Avalanche with 153 shots on net. The 25-year-old forward moved back to right wing with the return of center Nathan MacKinnon from nose and concussion injuries. While manning the pivot during MacKinnon's four-game absence, Rantanen had six points,16 shots, four PIM and won 52 percent of his draws. The Finnish forward, who has 55 points through 43 games, has been held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests just twice this season, so the odds are good for Rantanen to register a point in Tuesday's return meeting with the Stars.