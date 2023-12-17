Rantanen had a power-play assist, two shots and five hits over 25:42 of ice time in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

Rantanen's slapshot from the point caromed off the back boards nicely onto the stick of Jonathan Drouin for Colorado's first goal. It was the third consecutive game with a point for Rantanen, who has two goals and five assists during that stretch. The 27-year-old forward's goal-scoring pace is off this season, but Rantanen maintains more than a point-per-game pace with 38 (14 goals, 24 assists) in 30 games.