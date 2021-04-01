Rantanen scored a power-play goal on two shots and had two PIM in a 9-3 victory over the Coyotes on Wednesday.

Rantanen notched his 21st goal of the season, hammering a one-timer on a perfect cross-ice feed from Nathan MacKinnon to put Colorado up 7-3. Rantanen has picked up at least one point in nine of his last 10 games and ranks sixth in the NHL scoring race with 43 points overall.