Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Sprinkles box score in road win
Rantanen recorded one goal, two blocked shots, three hits and six PIM in Saturday's 3-1 road win over the Hurricanes.
Rantanen was one of the few Avalanche players to play aggressively in this one. The visitors lost most of the battles in the dot, plus they had four fewer hits and a minus-11 shot differential. Few fantasy owners would think of Rantanen before linemate Nathan MacKinnon when it comes to preferred fantasy options from Colorado, but the Finn has three goals and 11 assists in only eight games to put him in the upper echelon of fantasy wingers.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goal, three assists in win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Assists thrice at Buffalo's expense•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores empty-netter to seal opener•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goal and two assists in win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores OT winner in return•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.