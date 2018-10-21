Rantanen recorded one goal, two blocked shots, three hits and six PIM in Saturday's 3-1 road win over the Hurricanes.

Rantanen was one of the few Avalanche players to play aggressively in this one. The visitors lost most of the battles in the dot, plus they had four fewer hits and a minus-11 shot differential. Few fantasy owners would think of Rantanen before linemate Nathan MacKinnon when it comes to preferred fantasy options from Colorado, but the Finn has three goals and 11 assists in only eight games to put him in the upper echelon of fantasy wingers.