Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Starts new point streak

Rantanen scored a power-play goal and posted two assists, including one on the overtime game-winner, in a 4-3 victory against the Red Wings on Tuesday. He also recorded a plus-2 rating and four shots on net in the win.

The 22-year-old snapped his six-game point streak on Sunday, but hoping to start a new one, he bursted out in a big way against the Red Wings. With this performance, Rantanen has tied his career high in goals and set a new high-water mark in points. He's set to do the same in plus/minus, PIM and shots on net. The 22-year-old has five goals and nine points in the last eight contests. This season, Rantanen has 29 goals and 85 points with a plus-14 rating in 67 games.